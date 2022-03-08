The Laundress

The Laundress Everyday Laundry Kit

$169.00

At Saison

This value bundle from The Laundress includes everything you need for everyday laundry. The Signature Detergent is highly concentrated offering up to 64 washes, and for an extra boost the nontoxic, biodegradable All Purpose Bleach works wonders to safely remove dirt, stains, and odours. The bleach can also be used to clean your home-floors, tiles, sinks and surfaces. Tackle tough stains with the Stain Solution and Stain Brush, and keep dry cleaning to a minimum with the Fabric Fresh Spray. With each carefully crafted The Laundress product cleaning is a delight, offering excellent value per wash compared to both natural and supermarket brands. Exclusively imported and distributed by Saison.