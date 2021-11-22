Away

Made from a durable and smooth premium leather Unlined interior features a detachable zip pouch with slip pocket and key clip strap Sized to fit up to a 15" laptop Removable exterior trolley strap secures bag to any Away suitcase Large looped handles for carrying on the shoulder Magnetic top closure ensures your items are within arm’s reach Shown in video with The Bigger Carry-On Materials Leather Size 14" x 5.7" x 11.4" Capacity 13.5 L Weight 2.1lbs with trolley strap | 2.0lbs without