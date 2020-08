Adam Selman x Le Specs

The Last Lolita Sunglasses – White

$119.00 $60.00

Inspired by the mischievousness of Sue Lyon in Stanley Kubrick's Lolita, this sleek cats eye style features a thick frame profile, and flat lenses. 50mm lens width; 19mm bridge width; 150mm temple length Polycarbonate frames Modern cat-eye