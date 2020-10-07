Sunshades Eyewear

The Last Lolita Eyewear

$119.00 $85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Fashion

Imported Plastic frame Plastic lens #N/A Lens width: 51 millimeters Arm: 150 millimeters LUXURY CAT EYE SUNGLASSES: Inspired by the mischievousness of Sue Lyon in Stanley Kubrick's Lolita, this sleek cats eye style features a thick frame profile, and flat lenses. Inspired by the mischievousness of Sue Lyon in Stanley Kubrick's Lolita, this sleek cats eye style features a thick frame profile, and flat lenses.