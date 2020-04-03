Tangle Teezer

The Large Ultimate Detangler

The Tangle Teezer Large Ultimate Detangler has 20% more surface area than the regular size Ultimate Detangler and is ideal for thicker, curlier and longer hair. The Ultimate Detangler is created for a no slip experience while using in the shower and is great for distributing conditioner.. Unlike other hairbrushes, Tangle Teezer's Large Ultimate Detangler detangles with no pulling, tugging or snagging. The teeth glide effortlessly through all types of wet hair, making for an easy and painless experience.