Summerland

When The Land Yacht cruises into town, people take notice. With sculptural lines and a roomy double chamber, the largest ceramic bong in Summerland's collection not only holds more smoke, it looks great doing it. Sail straight into the high life on The Land Yacht, you deserve it. 12.5"H x 7"W We use only the best lead-free, food-safe glaze and ceramic, and a high-grade silicone grommet to ensure clean hits and airtight carbs, every time. As this piece is made by hand with natural materials, visual variations may be present. Each piece is considered one of a kind and unique.