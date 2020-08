Hammacher Schlemmer

The Lady’s Adjustable Sheepskin Slippers

Only available from Hammacher Schlemmer, these comfortably soft slippers have adjustable uppers made from Mongolian sheepskin that provide a custom fit for narrow or wide feet. The slippers have double-walled uppers made from durable chestnut-napped suede that adjust using hook-and-loop fasteners. The sheepskin interiors’ dense, hollow fibers allow air to circulate, keeping your feet toasty warm. The slippers have a roomy toe area, and the cushioned insole is made from sheepskin for maximum comfort. The rippled rubber outsole has a raised high-grip herringbone design that ensures stable footing indoors and outdoors.