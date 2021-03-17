Vanessa Cocchiaro

The Lady Draped Matte-satin Wrap Gown

$610.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER. Vanessa Cocchiaro's 'The Lady' gown is an elegant option for your rehearsal dinner or reception. Cut from smooth matte-satin, it has a flattering wrap silhouette that's softly draped along the bodice and falls to a floor-grazing hem. Accessorize with delicate jewelry and barely-there sandals. Wear it with: Oroton Clutch, Gianvito Rossi Sandals, Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings.