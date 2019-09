Oribe

The Lacquer High Shine Nail Polish

C$38.00

Buy Now Review It

Amazon.ca An ultra-long-wear polish in beautifully glamorous shades, this over-performing formula delivers brilliant, chip-resistant, fade-proof shine. Available in 3 shades: the red, the nude, the violet. Brand Story Oribe, the eponymous line from one of the most influential hairdressers of all time is specifically tailored to meet the hair needs of the truly glamorous. These are the products of the hair obsessed.