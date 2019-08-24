The Knot Dr. For Conair The Pro Detangling Hair Brushes With Case - Pink
$14.99
At Target
These are the ultimate detangling hair brushes, with 212 Flexalite bristles - just the right number, spaced just the right way - to smooth out knots and tangles without pulling. Blow-dryer friendly, with a super soft-touch handle for comfort and control, each wet or dry hair brush comes with a durable travel/storage case to protect bristles, at home or on the go. The Knot Dr. is always in with hair brushes that get the tangles out-gently and easily!