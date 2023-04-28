COS ATELIER

The Knitted Balaclava

$69.00

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT Add a directional touch to your transitional outfits with the ATELIER balaclava. It's shaped for a close-fitting silhouette that tucks under the chin and elegantly frames the face. CLOTH​ We interpreted this accessory in a fine knit that feels so soft against the skin. It's colored a tangerine-orange hue that's threaded throughout the capsule. ​ CRAFT​ This piece showcases a considered approach to design. It's thoughtfully crafted with subtly ribbed edges so it holds its shape, and free of superfluous embellishments to keep the overall effect clean and minimal. 88% Viscose, 12% Nylon / Machine wash