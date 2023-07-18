Itadaki

The Kitsch Lace Skirt

$78.00

The perfect layering garment to elevate any outfit. Layer the Kitsh Skirt with pants or wear over a bikini at the beach. An open lace mini skirt featuring tie up black velvet ribbon. Highly verstaile and can be worn many different ways e.g. as a skirt/ top etc. Due to the nature of lace this is a delicate item and should be handled carefully. Please follow the care tag instructions.