Julie Smolyansky

The Kefir Cookbook: An Ancient Healing Superfood For Modern Life, Recipes From My Family Table And Around The World

$19.13

Buy Now Review It

Over 100 globally-inspired sweet and savory recipes made with one of the most probiotic-rich and nutrient-dense superfoods on the planetDerived from the Turkish word “-keif”- meaning “-feeling good,”- kefir is a tart, tangy cultured milk, low in sugar and lactose free, and an excellent source of protein, calcium, and B vitamins. Originating from a grain that dates back two thousand years to the Caucasus Mountains of Europe, it is also one of the healthiest natural foods available—-scientifically shown to help boost immunity, improve gut health, build bone density, fight allergies, and aid the body’-s natural detoxification. - -In 1986, ten years after they emigrated from Kiev, Michael and Ludmila Smolyansky introduced kefir to America. Today their children, Julie and Edward, lead Lifeway Foods Inc., the Smolyansky family company and the top-selling kefir brand in America. In The Kefir Cookbook, Julie shares her family’-s abiding love of kefir through treasured family stories and innovative recipes. From Ludmila’-s Borscht, a staple of life behind the Iron Curtain, to Nutella Smoothies, a homage to the Rome that welcomed them as refugees, and Kefir Jerk Chicken, a celebration of friendship experienced with her young daughters, these dishes showcase the versatility of this ancient healing food.While kefir can be drunk straight from the bottle, whipped into smoothies, or used in parfaits and smoothie bowls, Julie reveals in more than 100 recipes—-including contributions by Christy Turlington Burns, Seamus Mullen, and Katrina Markoff—-how it can also be blended with your favorite comfort foods to add tang, boost creaminess, and elevate their nutritional properties. Deeply personal, The Kefir Cookbook offers unique spins on classic recipes, while introducing contemporary flavors and textures to inspire you in the kitchen every day. -