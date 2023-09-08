By Anthropologie

The Katerina Button-front Mini Dress

$160.00 $99.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130578570041; Color Code: 001 Meet Katerina: Our swoon-worthy, bestselling silhouette adorned with a deep v-neckline, an accentuated waist, and buttons that cascade down the front for added everyday allure - now ready for your summer adventures in a fresh mini length. Linen, viscose; viscose lining Zipper styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Falls 34.5" from shoulder Petite: Falls 33.25" from shoulder Plus: Falls 37.5" from shoulder