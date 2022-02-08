Urbanstems

The Juliet

As bright, fresh, and vibrant as Juliet’s love, this arrangement features lush delphinium, striking lisianthus, stunning free spirit roses, and starry asters. The varying sizes of the different flowers and the staggering heights of the greenery and blooms show individuality and uniqueness, just like your one-of-a-kind relationship. Capture the essence of boundless love and the fresh hope of springtime with this airy arrangement.