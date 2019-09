Realisation Par

The Julia - Rouge Fleur

$210.00

Buy Now Review It

At Realisation Par

The Julia is a short mini dress. Our Dreamgirl Devon is 5'10", Dreamgirl Rainey is 5'7", both are wearing a size S. Dreamgirl Valentina is 5'10" and is wearing an XS. We use flash photography. For best colour accuracy of the garment, please refer to the fabric swatch image.