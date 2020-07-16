Myra

The Jocelyn

$71.00

Buy Now Review It

At Myra

BRAZILIAN THONG BOTTOM Ultimate Brazilian bottoms. Perfect for tanning with completely adjustable drawstring style bottom. The thin string sides let you adjust to your needs being about to pull them high or mid-rise on the hips the adjusting the amount of coverage front & back. Minimal coverage Adjustable tie sides Drawstring front/back coverage Hardware free Seamless finish Soft nylon/spandex material Made to match the 'Sofia' top Model wears a size SmallHeight - 5’6 Bust - 8D