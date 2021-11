Away

The Jewelry Box

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

The Jewelry Box has multiple organizational compartments for all of your jewelry essentials, including a flat panel that houses up to four pairs of earrings, a padded cord for smaller rings, clasps and slip pockets for necklaces, and a roomy main compartment for chunkier items. It also keeps your accessories tangle-free and safe while you travel. Now available in Geometric print, inspired by the modularity of our interior organizers.