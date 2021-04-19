United States
Hill House Home
The Jewel Jammie
$125.00
At Hill House Home
The Jewel Jammie is an extremely special pajama set made from soft, buttery tencel fabric. Includes separate top and bottom. The Jewel Jammie features double-reinforced jewels that are magically **not uncomfortable or scratchy,** a slightly cropped top, and ankle-length pants that hit at your natural waist. Bomseol is Height 5'10" wears an XS. Neelam (@neelamkg) is 5’10” and wears a size XS. Diamond (@diamondalicia_) is 5’4” and wears a size XS.