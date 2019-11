Beautyblender

The Jewel Heist 6-piece Essentials Kit

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At QVC

Look like a million dollars with this six-piece curated kit of beautyblender essentials! Get an airbrushed-looking finish easily with three beautyblender makeup sponges in ruby, emerald, and topaz hues. Keep them looking spotless with blendercleanser in fun shapes and scents. This set is one you'll want to collect or gift to your favorite beauty addict!