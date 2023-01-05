Montserrat NYC

The Jet Set Top In Emerald

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Montserrat NYC

Our customizable top are made with you in mind. This top can be dressed up for a night out, or paired back for a relaxed yet put together look. Be whoever you want to be in this silky button down. The Jet Set Top comes with three charms of your choice. All of our charms can be found at our Charm Bar. Once you’ve added three charms to your cart, they will be zeroed out and included in your order for free. Model wears a size S Highlights Unisex Fit is oversized to fit all body types! We suggest sizing down if you like a more fitted look or stick to your typical size if you prefer an oversized style. Composition 5% Spandex/95% Polyester Style with our Mykonos Charm or Shorts. Consciously Crafted In an effort to decrease our carbon footprint, we have teamed up with Terrapass to calculate our supply chain’s carbon footprint and purchase carbon offsets by funding renewable energy and methane capture projects in communities across the country that work in diminishing our impact of greenhouse gas emissions.