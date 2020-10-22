Urban Stems

The Jennifer Flowers

This stunning arrangement of pink stems is named after our CEO's wife, Jennifer Goldman, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer over two years ago and celebrated her last round of treatment in 2019. To help raise awareness and further research, care and support for breast cancer, we will be donating $5 of every Jennifer bouquet sold in October to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, up to $15,000. A non-profit, the BCRF is the highest rated breast cancer organization in the U.S. We hope you'll join us in our quest to ultimately put an end to a disease that affects far too many.