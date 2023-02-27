ObjectLover

The Jelly Table

For joyful, colorful living🌻 The perfect bold choice for the maximalist home, or a lovely unique highlight in any relaxed space Inspired by jellyfish, this vibrant side table prints all in one piece, no assembly required. Free Shipping and a Happiness Guarantee (easy returns up to 60 days if you aren't happy with the table for any reason). "Every time I see it I can't help but smile" After making and shipping more than 20,000 3D prints to happy customers, my standards for print quality continue to rise. The Jelly Table is my most ambitious and successful design yet, and has been drop tested and weight tested thoroughly (for 60+ pounds). "Furniture made different" As a queer designer, I often feel disappointed by the colorless, bland furniture options in big box stores, and I feel even worse when I think about underpaid and exploited craftspeople who probably produced that work. My designs have been recently featured in: Architectural Digest, Essence, Hunker, Them.Us, Jezebel and more. Follow along with my making process and learn about upcoming new products on my Instagram or TikTok: @objectlover I am part of the Austin Workers Syndicate, where we learn and create while sharing equal living wages. Supporting our work supports craft without exploitation. My designs have been recently featured in: Architectural Digest, Essence, Hunker, Them.Us, Jezebel and more. Follow along with my making process and learn about upcoming new products on my Instagram or TikTok: @objectlover All of my products are made from biodegradable corn-based PLA plastic. The Jelly Table is 23.5 in tall, 11.5 in wide, and 11.5 in deep. All our products ship for free within the United States. Tables are printed to order and ship within 4-6 business days. I want everyone to love what they've bought from me. Within 60 days of receiving the table if you are unhappy with it for any reason we will gladly make you a return label to ship it back and give you a full refund.