Madewell

The Jeanne Slingback Flat In Glitter

$138.00 $96.60

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Part streamlined sandal, part sleek mule, these multicolored glittery flats have a clever slingback strap so they'll stay securely on your feet. And, cushiness alert: Our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. Glitter fabric upper. Outsole: 65% conventional rubber/35% recycled rubber. Import. Madewell.com only. NC303