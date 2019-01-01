Skip navigation!
promoted
Madewell
The Jean Jacket In Pinter Wash
$118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Made with top-of-the-line denim, this perfect-fitting jean jacket will never ever go out of style (take our word for it). Layer this best seller under a blazer for extra warmth, or button it all the way up for a fitted look.
Featured in 1 story
3 Creative Fall Outfits For The Denim-Obsessed
by
Leeann Duggan
More from Fashion
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
