Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Crap Eyewear
The Jazz Safari Sunglasses
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Crap Eyewear
The newest addition to our “Safari” series. This modern geometric aviator features a lightweight, super sturdy stainless steel frame and flat (“zero base”) lenses.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Hardie Metal Hexagon Sunglasses
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
EyeBuyDirect
St Michel Glasses
$32.00
$19.20
from
EyeBuyDirect
BUY
J.Crew
Portico Round Sunglasses
$59.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
promoted
Gucci
Square Acetate Sunglasses
$650.00
from
Gucci
BUY
More from Crap Eyewear
Crap Eyewear
The Ultra Jungle Cat Eye Sunglasses
$79.00
$48.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Crap Eyewear
The Supa Phreek Sunglasses
$79.00
from
Crap Eyewear
BUY
Crap Eyewear
The Doctor Love
$75.00
from
Crap Eyewear
BUY
Crap Eyewear
The Funk Punk Sunglasses
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
Urban Outfitters
Hardie Metal Hexagon Sunglasses
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
EyeBuyDirect
St Michel Glasses
$32.00
$19.20
from
EyeBuyDirect
BUY
J.Crew
Portico Round Sunglasses
$59.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
promoted
Gucci
Square Acetate Sunglasses
$650.00
from
Gucci
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted