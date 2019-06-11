Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Everlane

The Japanese Goweave Sleeveless Wrap Dress

$100.00$65.00
At Everlane
Your new go-to for everything from board meetings to beach weddings. A flattering V neckline, tie waist, and below-the-knee length make this a classic. Plus, it’s made of our drapey, wrinkle-resistant Japanese GoWeave fabric.
Featured in 1 story
Everlane's "Choose What You Pay" Has So Many Shoes
by Emily Ruane