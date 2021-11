TRE by Natalie Ratabesi

The Janet Double Button Pocket Corset/skirt

$1095.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tre by Natalie Ratabesi

A high rise silhouette skit with with button detail. Functional pockets. Fitted at waist. Button Closure. Partially Lined. Dry clean only. Made in Italy. *As worn by Hailey Beiber