United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Morphe
The James Charles Palette
$39.00$19.50
At Ulta
Pressed Pigment: Mica, Talc, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Isononyl Isononanoate, Tridecyl Trimellitate, Magnesium Myristate, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Nylon-12, Magnesium Stearate, Silica, Boron Nitride, Polyethylene, Tocopheryl Acetate, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Isostearyl Isostearate, Tin Oxide, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol. May Contain: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Yellow 5 Lake (CI 19140), Ultramarines (CI 77007), Manganese Violet (CI 77742), Yellow 6 Lake (CI 15985), Red 6 Lake (CI 15850), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850), Red 40 Lake (CI 16035), Red 27 Lake (CI 45410), Red 33 Lake (CI 17200), Bismuth Oxychloride (CI 77163).