39 pans of the most intense, dialled-up pigment – in shades ranging from golden sand (‘Sister’) to fuchsia pink (‘Skip’) via sunflower (‘Bee’) and sapphire (‘Cola’) – this rainbow range could rival Joseph’s technicolour dream coat *swoons*. With four rows of velvety mattes and smooth, shimmering brights to create any look you could wish for, alongside a lone row of versatile, super-sized hues to create a great base for your make up creations, this daring spectrum of colour-pop powders ensures traffic-stopping effects. So, go forth and play with this swathe of bold, look-at-me shadows… the only limit is your own imagination!