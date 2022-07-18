Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Beauty Bay
The Jade Gua Sha
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Beauty Bay
Need a few alternatives?
esarora
Ice Roller
BUY
$18.99
Amazon
Joanna Czech
Facial Massager
BUY
£178.00
Net-A-Porter
Nurse Jamie
Uplift Massage Beauty Roller
BUY
£55.00
Net-A-Porter
Aceology
Aceology Ice Globe Facial Massager Set Size: 2x Globes
BUY
$64.00
Adore Beauty
More from Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
The Jade Gua Sha
BUY
£10.00
Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
Technidaze Jelly Lip Oil
BUY
£5.00
Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
Thirst Class Rich Moisturiser
BUY
£7.50
Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
Eco-friendly Dermaplaners
BUY
£7.25
Beauty Bay
More from Tools
Beauty Bay
The Jade Gua Sha
BUY
£10.00
Beauty Bay
Umi
Nano Ionic Face Steamer For Pores
BUY
£31.99
Amazon
Crown Affair
The Comb No. 001
BUY
$36.00
Violet Grey
Crown Affair
The Brush No. 001
BUY
$62.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted