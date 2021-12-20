United States
Stone and Strand
The Jacqueline Ring
$2650.00
At Stone and Strand
Handpicked full cut diamonds Ethically sourced materials and conflict free diamonds Fully compliant with The Kimberley Process Excluded from all sales and promotions
Need a few alternatives?
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Petite Precious Trio Ring In White Sapphire & Diamonds
$2408.00Natalie Marie Jewellery
More from Stone and Strand
More from Rings
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Petite Precious Trio Ring In White Sapphire & Diamonds
$2408.00Natalie Marie Jewellery