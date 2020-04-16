Jackbox Games

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

The threequel to the party game phenomenon features FIVE new sense-shattering games! 1) The say-anything sequel Quiplash 2 (3-8 players). Play all new questions or make your own! 2) The deadly quiz show Trivia Murder Party (1-8 players). Match wits with a trivia-obsessed killer. 3) The surprising survey game Guesspionage (2-8 players). Guess the results to silly survey questions. 4) The t-shirt slugfest Tee K.O. (3-8 players). Battle your custom t-shirts to the death! 5) The sneaky trickster game Fakin’ It (3-6 players). One of your friends has something to hide. Play using your phones, tablets, or computers. No extra controllers needed! All games support up to 10,000 audience members playing along! Plus tons of NEW features just for streamers! It’s a digital box full of actual fun! NOTE: The Jackbox Party Pack 3 is in English only.