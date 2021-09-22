Selkie

The Ivory Puff Dress

$249.00

At Selkie

You begged, you voted!! Now available in Ivory! The perfect celebration dress, occasion dress, champagne drinking baby wedding dress... BEFORE YOU BUY; PLEASE MEASURE YOUR BUST AND COMPARE BELOW! This dress is based on BUST ONLY, like a bra. It is essentially a bando. The arms are roomy and there is no waist. Please do not order without taking the time to check it against your current bra size, or for a guaranteed fit- measure! If you are in between sizes, size down. Whatever the event, people will stop you to compliment this little piece of heaven! Inspired by the color of the inside of a banana peel, the banana fruit, you'll feel truly edible in this deliciously poofy girl. She's one you will hand down forever. Incredibly flattering with a tight bust and forgiving skirt, the puff sleeves give the body a beautiful shape. PLEASE BUY SIZE BASED ONLY ON YOUR BUST/BRA, under bust and across combined. If you are in between sizes match it as closely to the under bust. Sizing down will give you a tight corset look, sizing up will give you a looser look like below model. (Sometimes it may feel the dress is too small, please try to zip the dress while around your waist then pull over your chest. If it fits but is still too tight you may need to size up one.) Numerical US Across Bust Under Bust skirt Length 2 XXS 29" 25 3/4 23 1/4 " 4 XS 31" 27 3/4 23 3/4" 6 S 33" 29 3/4 24 1/4" 8 M 35" 31 3/4 24 3/4" 10 L 38" 34 3/4 25 1/4" 12 XL 41" 37 3/4 25 3/4" 14 XXL 44" 40 3/4 26 1/4" 16 2X 47" 43 3/4 26 3/4" 18 3X 50" 46 3/4 27 1/4" 20 4X 53" 49 3/4 27 3/4" 22 5X 56" 52 3/4 28 1/4" 100% Poly Organza, this garment saves an animal but not the environment. DRY CLEAN ONLY Designed and fit in LA, Made in partnership with our reputable and expert production team in Jianying, China. Our products are made with the utmost in quality by some of the best craftsman in the industry. Learn more about our team and see our facilities!