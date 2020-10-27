Selkie Collection

The Ivory French Puff Dress

$289.00

PRE- ORDER SHIPS BETWEEN DEC 15-JAN 1 You voted, and now she's here. This gorgeously frothy dress is now available in ivory. Perfect for balls, weddings, rehearsals, engagements...this is now available to PRE ORDER until Sunday October 11th. Imagined in Italy, dancing barefoot on the Trevi fountain... A spin on the classic, now a full length midi puff dress! It's big, actually it's yards and yards and yaaards of fabric. This major puff has a full circle skirt so you can do full numbers of spins singing "the hills are alive with the sound of music" This dress makes for an epic event moment, or a great photo opp. This is sheer. We recommend pairing it over a tube top or tube dress! True to size, please do not size up. Sparkle is wearing size 6 Numerical US Across Bust Under Bust 2 XXS 29" 25 3/4 4 XS 31" 27 3/4 6 S 33" 29 3/4 8 M 35" 31 3/4 10 L 38" 34 3/4 12 XL 41" 37 3/4 14 XXL 44" 40 3/4 16 2X 47" 43 3/4 18 3X 50" 46 3/4 20 4X 53" 49 3/4 22 5X 56" 52 3/4 Designed and fit in LA, Made in partnership with our reputable and expert production team in Jianying, China. Our products are made with the utmost in quality by some of the best craftsman in the industry. Learn more about our team and see our facilities!