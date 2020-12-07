Everlane

The Italian Rewool Overcoat

$298.00 $208.00

The coat you’ll reach for time and time again. Made of recycled Italian wool, the Italian ReWool Overcoat has a clean finish and a double-face for added warmth with a premium feel. Details like a notched collar, a double-breasted front, and front flap pockets add just the right amount of polish, while its rounded silhouette, longer length, and exaggerated proportions make it the perfect addition to any outfit. Warning: It may make your other coats jealous.