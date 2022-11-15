Everlane

The Italian Rewool® Long Peacoat

$368.00

Make a statement with long term luxury. The ReWool Long Peacoat is made of premium recycled wool from our partner mill in Italy. It features clean lines, raglan sleeves, and double-breasted button closure. The best part? We’re taking recycling to a whole new level—featuring recycled trims including buttons and lining, so you can love, enjoy, and pass it on for years to come. We’re giving wool a second life. Every year thousands of premium wool garments end up in landfills (shocking, we know)—but our partner mills in Italy are changing that. They collect, renew, and reuse these along with blended nylon to create our beautiful and durable ReWool fabric. Using recycled wool fibers lowers our raw material carbon emissions by over 90% compared to virgin wool.