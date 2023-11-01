Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Everlane
The Italian Rewool® Cocoon Coat
$348.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
Need a few alternatives?
Kitri
Dominique Chocolate Vinyl Coat
BUY
£220.00
Kitri
Maje
Long Faux Fur Coat
BUY
$745.00
Maje Paris
Boden
Canterbury Textured Coat
BUY
$320.00
Boden
Lulus
Sage Green Twill Long Sleeve Button-front Coat
BUY
$89.00
Lulus
More from Everlane
Everlane
The Rigid Slouch Jean
BUY
$33.00
$110.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Slouch Bootcut Jean
BUY
$69.00
$138.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Satin Pull-on Pant
BUY
$35.00
$118.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Structured Cotton Belted Pant
BUY
$74.00
$148.00
Everlane
More from Outerwear
Mara Hoffman
Adrian Jacket
BUY
$550.00
Mara Hoffman
Abercrombie & Fitch
Nipped Waist Blazer
BUY
$102.00
$120.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Everlane
The Denim Overshirt
BUY
$89.00
$178.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Herringbone Jacket
BUY
$84.00
$168.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted