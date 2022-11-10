Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
Need a few alternatives?
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandals In Tweed
BUY
$130.00
Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal
BUY
$140.00
Revolve
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat
BUY
$140.00
Everlane
Castañer
Pasha Satin Espadrille Sandals
BUY
£36.00
£120.00
The Outnet
More from Everlane
Everlane
The Smock Dress
BUY
$78.00
$98.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Way-high Jean
BUY
$68.00
$98.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Crew | Uniform
BUY
$35.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Renew Quilted Liner Jacket
BUY
$64.00
$128.00
Everlane
More from Flats
Birkenstock
Arizona Sandals In Tweed
BUY
$130.00
Birkenstock
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal
BUY
$140.00
Revolve
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Ballet Flat
BUY
$140.00
Everlane
Castañer
Pasha Satin Espadrille Sandals
BUY
£36.00
£120.00
The Outnet
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted