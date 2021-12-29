PlayMonster

The Island Of El Dorado

The year is 1589, the world is thirsty for gold. Legend has it that somewhere in the vast ocean lies the island of El Dorado, where gold flows over the hills. Brave explorers set sail in search of the mythical island and their ships find themselves in its shores. They begin to search and discover that this place holds much more than gold: it hides four mysterious shrines of untold power. You and your fellow players are brave explorers seeking to discover and control the island's four shrines. Infinite map combinations and 10 unique character abilities mean endless strategies and adventures await. Tile laying, combat, and resource management elegantly come together to create a memorable experience for both novice and veteran gamers. Bold exploration, epic battles, and unforseen comebacks will have players on the edge of their seats!