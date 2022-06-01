Hill House Home

The Isabella Top

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hill House Home

Meet the Isabella Top, a chic puff-sleeve crop designed to go with our Mirabel Skirt. Isabella features a statement sleeve (similar to our Ophelia Dress), a functional, adjustable tie in the front, and a zipper with smocking in the back for a flexible, comfortable fit. Pair it with the Mirabel Skirt for a perfect match, or try it with another high-rise bottom for a fresh look. About the Print: Created in collaboration with artist Leïla Dubus, this watercolor design is romantic yet fresh—and takes its cues from the beautiful blooms found in Italian rose gardens.