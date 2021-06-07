Everlane

The Invisible Bra

$35.00

Fear no tight shirt. Soft, smooth, and seriously comfortable, the Invisible Bra features a flattering V neckline with seamless cups and fully adjustable straps for built-in ease. This ultra-smooth bra is bonded so that it lies flat against your skin—which means it moves with you, but also stays put. Plus, it's made from ECONYL® 100% regenerated nylon, so you and the planet can look your best.