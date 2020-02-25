TULA Skincare

The Instant Facial Dual-phase Skin Reviving Treatment Pads

$59.00

Keep your complexion free of blemishes while soothing your skin with TULA Skincare The Instant Facial Dual-Phase Skin Reviving Treatment Pads (formerly known as Dual-Phase Skin Reviving Treatment Pads). Infused with witch hazel, lactic acid and a probiotic, these facial pads easily minimize the appearance of wrinkles, acne and enlarged pores.Key Ingredients: PRO RENEW COMPLEX Probiotic + Lactic Acid Cocktail: reveals healthy cells, strengthens and hydrates the skin. Papaya Fruit Extract: provides natural exfoliation and brightness. Willow Bark Extract: contains salicylic acid, a natural exfoliant to help clear congested pores, and helps remove excess oil. Natural Plant Fibers: provide gentle, physical exfoliation to buff away dead skin cells. Key Benefits: More even-toned skin. Smoother skin within seconds. Glowing appearance.