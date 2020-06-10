Hammacher Schlemmer

This is the indoor herb growing system that includes nine pre-seeded soil pods, a grow light, and an integrated water reservoir. Inspired by NASA technology, it comes with nine soil pods (three each: basil, tomato, and salad). Docking into the garden’s durable ABS body, each pod is covered by a plastic dome that ensures reliable germination. The bottom reservoir accepts up to 0.32-gallons of water. The LED lamp only consumes eight watts of power, providing an automatic cycle of 16 hours of light followed by eight hours off. The lamp’s arm extends upward, allowing you to adjust light as plants grow. Each pod’s soil is pH-balanced, provides proper aeration for young roots, and releases nutrients as plants grow. 8 1/4-18 1/2" H x 4 3/4" W x 11 3/4" D. (2 1/2 lbs.)