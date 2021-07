The Inky List

The Inky List Bakuchiol Moisturizer

$15.00

Bakuchiol is a natural alternative to Retinol, packing all the anti-ageing punch by helping target fine lines and wrinkles and smooth skin texture. Formulated with Omega-3 rich Inchi Oil and squalane, this light-weight moisturiser will keep the skin supple and hydrated and can be used both morning and night.