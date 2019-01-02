The Inkey List

The Inkey List Vitamin C Serum

£7.99

The INKEY List Vitamin C Serum contains a powerful multifunctional antioxidant that helps to protect skin from damage caused by environmental pollution. A hero ingredient, Vitamin C has a host of benefits to both prevent and correct signs of damage. Adding Vitamin C to your skincare regime can help reduce the impact of daily stressors on the skin such as pollution and sun exposure, which can lead to pigmentation, accelerated signs of ageing and a dull complexion. Vitamin C also works to actively brighten and even skin tone and tackle signs of ageing. It has been shown to boost collagen production which gives skin its plumpness and elasticity. A must have for healthy looking skin. Vitamin C acts to: - Targets dull skin - Brightens skin tone - Evens skin tone - Reduces fine lines INKEY Info: - 30% pure, stable, L-ascorbic acid for optimum results and low irritation. - Stable, waterless formulation. - Suitable for all skin types. - Paraben free, fragrance free.