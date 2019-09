The Inkey List

Salicylic Acid Cleanser

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

THE INKEY LIST’s aim is simple: break through beauty jargon to deliver a straightforward take on skin care’s most-wanted ingredients (at astoundingly reasonable, ‘give-it-a-go’ prices). This brand new Salicylic Acid Cleanser - better known as a Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA) - helps to effectively cleanse skin, removing make up, dirt and unclog pores to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and minimise excess oils.