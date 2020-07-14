Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
The Inkey List
The Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid Serum
£12.99
Buy Now
Review It
At LookFantastic
Polyglutamic Acid Serum
Need a few alternatives?
Vichy
Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Booster
£25.00
from
Vichy
BUY
Bioeffect
Egf Serum
$160.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Garden Of Wisdom
Vitamin C Serum 23% + Ferulic Acid
£10.00
from
Victoria Health
BUY
The Ordinary
Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion
£8.00
from
The Ordinary
BUY
More from The Inkey List
The Inkey List
Polyglutamic Acid Serum
£12.99
from
LookFantastic
BUY
The Inkey List
Rosehip Oil
£6.99
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
The Inkey List
Chia Seed Curl Defining Hair Treatment
£7.99
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
The Inkey List
Vitamin C Brightening Hair Treatment
£9.99
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
More from Skin Care
Decree
Treat Tincture
£130.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
m-61
Hydraboost Collagen+peptide Water Cream
$74.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Supergoop!
Spf 45 Mineral Invincible Setting Powder
$30.00
from
Verishop
BUY
LAPCOS
Foot Mask, (1-pack)
$6.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted