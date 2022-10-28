The Inkey List

The Inkey List 2% Salicylic Acid Cleanser To Reduce Blackheads And Breakouts For Oily Blemish Prone Skin 150ml

Meet our breakouts reducing cleanser, perfect for blemish prone and oily skin. This non-drying, lightly foaming cleanser removes makeup and dirt, while helping to reduce blackheads and breakouts As well as effectively cleansing the skin, this 2% Salicylic Acid cleanser has an added zinc compound. Together they help with oil-control, reducing blackheads and breakouts and promoting a more even looking complexion Gently massage a small raspberry sized amount onto dampened face and neck for at least 60 seconds. Rinse thoroughly with water and follow with our hero hydrator Hyaluronic Acid as your first step after cleansing. Suitable for use in the AM and PM, can also be used on the back and chest area We believe our products should be accessible to all, but we will never compromise on quality, ensuring only the best products reach you. Our products are priced to allow you to test and play with ingredients to build your perfect skincare recipe, for your ever changing skincare needs Contents: 1 X The INKEY List 2% Salicylic Acid Cleanser to Reduce Blackheads and Breakouts for Oily Blemish Prone Skin 150ml A form of beta Hydroxy acid, this 2% Salicylic acid cleanser is a gentle chemical exfoliant that removes makeup and dirt, targets blemishes and helps to de-clog the pores and reduce their appearance for overall clearer skin and improved skin tone. Also formulated with a Zinc compound to help control excess oil, and allantoin, an anti-irritant, leaving the skin feeling hydrated. A lightly foaming gel texture, lather this cleanser on damp skin as your first step both morning and night to improve skin’s clarity and tone.