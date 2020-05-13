Hammacher Schlemmer

The Indoor Cycling Conversion Stand

This is the portable stand that clamps to a bicycle’s rear wheel to allow indoor riding. Made with a heavy duty steel frame that supports up to 330 lbs., the stand’s twist clamps accepts a bicycle’s 26"-28" (or 700C) rear wheel using the included quick-release hub skewer. Its freewheel provides quiet, magnetic resistance—as you shift to lower gears, the trainer responds automatically. Includes front wheel riser. 21 1/4" L x 19 3/4" W x 15 1/2" H. (17 1/2 lbs.)